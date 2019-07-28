CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews tried again on Sunday to find a missing hiker. Dan Wallick, a 41-year-old lieutenant colonel in the Air Force from Salida, hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 24.
Wallick was hiking Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point – two 14ers which sit next to each other.
He texted family on Wednesday afternoon after summiting the second mountain.
“His descent was back towards Challenger, but it is not known what he did from the saddle on the way down,” said Sarah Proper, a family friend, on social media.
Custer County Search And Rescue is leading the operation with several other agencies helping.
A helicopter has been helping crews get in and out of the steep and technical terrain.
If you see Wallick, you’re asked to call Saguache County Sheriff’s Dept. 719-655-2544.
