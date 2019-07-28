  • CBS4On Air

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews tried again on Sunday to find a missing hiker. Dan Wallick, a 41-year-old lieutenant colonel in the Air Force from Salida, hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 24.

Dan Wallick (credit: Ashley Schultz)

Wallick was hiking Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point – two 14ers which sit next to each other.

He texted family on Wednesday afternoon after summiting the second mountain.

Dan Wallick (credit: Ashley Schultz)

“His descent was back towards Challenger, but it is not known what he did from the saddle on the way down,” said Sarah Proper, a family friend, on social media.

Custer County Search And Rescue is leading the operation with several other agencies helping.

A helicopter has been helping crews get in and out of the steep and technical terrain.

If you see Wallick, you’re asked to call Saguache County Sheriff’s Dept. 719-655-2544.

