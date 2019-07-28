CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews rescued a man from Clear Creek Canyon on Saturday after he fell. The rescue operations caused Highway 6 to be shut down between Highway 119 and Interstate 70.
Road Closure Alert. Highway 6 is closed both directions between the intersections with Hwy. 119 and I-70. Rescue personnel are performing a technical rescue for a fallen climber. Traffic is being diverted up Hwy. 119 and over Central City Parkway. Unknown reopening time.
— CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) July 27, 2019
The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says the 22-year-old man was climbing when he fell about 40 feet.
He was taken to a hospital with a possible broken pelvis and broken ankle.
Further details were not released. Highway 6 has since reopened.
