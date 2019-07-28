  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPGA Tour Special
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Highway 6

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews rescued a man from Clear Creek Canyon on Saturday after he fell. The rescue operations caused Highway 6 to be shut down between Highway 119 and Interstate 70.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says the 22-year-old man was climbing when he fell about 40 feet.

He was taken to a hospital with a possible broken pelvis and broken ankle.

Further details were not released. Highway 6 has since reopened.

Comments