  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMInstinct
    9:00 PMThe Good Fight
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cherry Creek State Park, Colorado News

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A child nearly drowned in Cherry Creek Reservoir on Sunday. Officials say the child was in the water for 10 minutes and was not conscious and not breathing when they were pulled out.

This happened on the east side of the swim beach.

Crews say people were performing CPR on the child when they arrived. The child was then taken to Children’s Hospital.

Officials say the crews were helping the child breathe on the way to the hospital.

It is not clear how they are doing or the circumstances leading up to the near-drowning.

Comments