Filed Under:Aurora News, Brent's Place

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual Brent’s Place Block Party helped families take time to relax and unwind on Saturday. The party brings the families together to reconnect with the organization they relied on.

(credit: CBS)

Brent’s Place offers long-term housing for children and families who’ve come to Denver because a relative is being treated for a life-threatening illness.

(credit: CBS)

The average stay for a family is 130 days.

Saturday’s event also helped raise money.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s really all about gathering people together to make happy memories to have fun and to rally together for the cause,” said Rebekah Wells, a spokeswoman for Brent’s Place.

(credit: CBS)

The organization serves about 300 families a year. Those families never see a bill for their stay.

Comments