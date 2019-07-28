(HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for New American fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
Annette
Topping the list is Annette. Located at 2501 Dallas St. in North Aurora, the wine and cocktail bar and restaurant is the highest-rated New American spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp.
The Bent Fork Grill
Next up is Heather Ridge’s The Bent Fork Grill, situated at 12191 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 393 reviews on Yelp, the New American restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
Parkway Bar & Grill
Heritage Eagle Bend’s Parkway Bar & Grill, located at 22775 E. Aurora Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 168 reviews.
Jackdaw
Jackdaw, a New American restaurant in the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13696 E. Iliff Place to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.
