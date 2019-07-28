BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol needs your help finding the driver who hit a cyclist in Boulder County and left him critically injured on the side of the road. It happened July 20 around 4:30 p.m. on Arapahoe Road near Legion Park.

Since then, Andrew Bernstein has been at Denver Health mostly sedated and unable to talk with his family members. He’s described as a strong, vibrant young man with a passion for cycling.

“It’s the worst nightmare of every cyclist and everyone who loves a cyclist,” said fiancé Gloria Liu.

The nightmare started last Saturday when Bernstein, an elite cyclist, was biking from a training session in Erie but never made it home.

“The car was traveling at high speed, struck Andrew at high speed, and left him by the side of the road to die,” Liu told CBS4. “His injuries were life threatening and the car left.”

It was another driver who eventually found Bernstein on the side of the road and called 911. His injuries were so severe he was eventually airlifted to Denver.

“Many broken bones, contusions to his organs, loss of blood, loss of blood pressure,” described Bernstein’s father, Alan Bernstein.

A week later, family members are still trying to understand it all. They say the area Bernstein was in when he was hit had a wide shoulder, and the experienced cyclist knows the rules of the road.

“There is no way this driver, if they were paying attention, didn’t see him. Based on the severity of his injuries, and the doctors agree, there’s no way this driver doesn’t know he or she struck Andrew,” said Liu. “They left him to die on the side of the road and they should come forward.”

Bernstein’s family tells CBS4 the passenger-side headlight broke off of the vehicle in the collision. They say, based on that, CSP believes the vehicle was an early 2000 model Dodge van or truck.

If you know anything about this hit and run, you can contact Colorado State Patrol at 303-289-4760.