(CBS4) – Police in Medford, Oregon shared a tragic update on Sunday about a 2-year-old boy who hadn’t been seen for days. They say authorities in Montana found a 2-year-old’s body was found in a remote area.
The body has not yet been positively identified, nor has the manner of death.
Aiden Salcido was reported missing on June 11 along with his parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak from Oregon. It was believed the family was traveling through the Rocky Mountain Region.
Janiak and Salcido ran from police during a traffic stop on July 24 in Montana. They were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide after spike strips disabled their vehicle.
The child was not found. They say there was no evidence of the child being in the vehicle.
On Sunday, Medford police say people who saw the couple in the area days before called in tips about a remote camp believed to be where Janiak and Salcido were occupying. The child’s body was found in that area.
An autopsy will be performed in the coming days in Montana, police say.
You must log in to post a comment.