DENVER (CBS4) – Union Station celebrated the 5th anniversary of its reopening with special events on Friday night. Visitors to the downtown Denver landmark enjoyed a free outdoor concert while others paid to attend a fundraising party in the Great Hall that included music, food and drinks.
A portion of the proceeds from the party will benefit Colorado Preservation, Inc.
Denver’s famous Dana Crawford had a vision for what role Union Station would play for visitors.
“She wanted it to be Denver’s living room, and it really has become Denver’s living room. People come in and they feel so comfortable. They want to share it with their families and that makes all the partners just warm to our hearts,” said Ferd Belz, a Union Station partner.
Union Station reopened in 2014 after a $54 million renovation. It was named to the National Register of Historic Places and has been in Denver since 1881.
It holds 14 Colorado-based restaurants and retailers as well as the Crawford Hotel.
RTD says more than 28,000 people pass through Union Station every day.
