(HOODLINE) – A new coffee and tea spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 7545 E. 29th Place in Stapleton, the fresh arrival is called Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea provides caffeinated beverages and small bites. On the menu, expect to see items like cappuccinos, cinnamon buns and strawberry lemon freezes.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, it has gotten a good response.

Meredith W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 4, wrote, “We have been so excited for Sweetwaters to open. This beautiful, new coffee shop is open late almost every day of the week. It has free Wi-Fi and ample amounts of outlets throughout the shop.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. It’s open from 5 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Article provided by Hoodline.

