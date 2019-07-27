GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 reopened early Saturday, but cleanup continues after massive mudslides prevented travel on the roadway.
The Colorado Department of Transportation opened they highway just after 2 a.m. after two mudslides closed the interstate between Glenwood Springs and Wolcott. The mudslides, the result of heavy rains, happened Friday afternoon about five miles west of Glenwood Springs in South Canyon.
#I70MtCorridor UPDATE & ALERT: Westbound I-70, west of Glenwood Springs, is limited to 1 lane. Crews continue cleanup activity of mud and debris in the closed right lane and shoulder. Travelers are urged to slow down and watch for crews and heavy equipment. pic.twitter.com/4UJFakB0GK
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 27, 2019
The westbound right lane, west of Glenwood Springs, remains closed so that crews may continue clearing additional mud and debris. Cleanup is expected to continue for much of Saturday, and possibly throughout the weekend.
CDOT says one of the mudslides covered approximately 200 feet of highway, while the second slide covered more than 1000 feet. Some areas of the slide measured three feet deep.
The center lane concrete barrier helped contain the slides to the westbound lanes.
Drivers can get updates on road conditions at www.COtrip.org.
