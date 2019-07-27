VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people, including three children, were sent to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 on Saturday morning. Colorado State Patrol says it happened at Vail Pass.
Investigators say a camper, Jeep and a semi-truck were involved, but they don’t have an exact number of vehicles at this point.
They say the semi-truck driver drove down a ramp in an effort to avoid the crash.
#BREAKING Interstate 70 westbound is closed over #VailPass due to large incident at MP 182. Multiple cars, semi, and RV involved in crash. Several reported injuries. Alt route advised!! #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/5uGvO1upcx
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) July 27, 2019
Investigators say one child was flown to a Denver hospital. Two of the five injured are in critical condition, authorities say.
Specifics on whether those two were children have not been released.
Westbound traffic was fully stopped at Copper Mountain. It reopened just before 2 p.m.
I-70 WB: Road open between MM 184 and Exit 180 – East Vail. Right lane closed at MM 182.
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 27, 2019
