VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people, including three children, were sent to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 on Saturday morning. Colorado State Patrol says it happened at Vail Pass.

Investigators say a camper, Jeep and a semi-truck were involved, but they don’t have an exact number of vehicles at this point.

They say the semi-truck driver drove down a ramp in an effort to avoid the crash.

Investigators say one child was flown to a Denver hospital. Two of the five injured are in critical condition, authorities say.

Specifics on whether those two were children have not been released.

Westbound traffic was fully stopped at Copper Mountain. It reopened just before 2 p.m.

