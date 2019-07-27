SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Norwood Fairgrounds in San Miguel County was evacuated during the rodeo on Friday night after severe weather moved through the area. There were multiple lightning strikes reported in the Iron Springs, Hasting Mesa and into Placerville.
There were reports of standing water and poor visibility in San Miguel Canyon as well as small rocks on Norwood Hill and on Highway 145. A mudslide was reported about a half-mile up Fall Creek Road, making it impassible.
Sheriff’s officials report mudslide activity at Ilium on Highway 145. A couple of miles away, rain washed out a dirt cover on the road leaving potholes behind, they say.
There are also small rocks in the road between mile markers 85 and 86 on the same highway.
The rodeo resumed by 9:50 p.m., but another rain cell was threatening the event.
Most of the storms had moved through, but officials urged drivers to use caution.
