EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a body that was found in the Eagle River on Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says it received a report of a body pinned on rocks in the Eagle River.
Deputies responded to the scene a ½ mile west of Squaw Creek Road between Edwards and Wolcott.
The Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center assisted with the recovery efforts.
Officials are working to identify the body and determine the cause of death. Foul play has not been ruled out at this time. The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the community.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.
