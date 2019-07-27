  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A bicyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a deer on Saturday morning. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 8:30 a.m.

An off-duty firefighter found the 60-year-old Boulder woman, who was injured and unconscious, in the area of 4000 Sunshine Canyon. They say the woman was riding alone.

The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you witnessed the crash, call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (303) 441-4444.

