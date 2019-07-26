DENVER (CBS4) – From wine in the mountains to art in the park, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.
Breckenridge Food and Wine Festival
Head to the high country Friday through Sunday for a unique wine tasting experience. Get your fair share of sips from more than 300 varietals at the Breckenridge Food and Wine Festival. Sample soft and smooth or broad and bold wines with spectacular views.
Tickets start at $50.
It’s your last chance to experience a Wild West weekend at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Celebrate our western roots with rodeos, nightly concerts, and carnival fun. It’s free to get in, but you’ll have to buy tickets for special events.
Experience art, live music, and some of Denver’s best food trucks at the Cheesman Park Art Fest this weekend. Saturday and Sunday, 150 artists will showcase their work across all mediums and price-points.
The festival is free to attend.
If you lead a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, there’s a fair just for you! Saturday and Sunday, head to the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield for VegFest Colorado. Browse hundreds of plant-based products, hear from health industry leaders, and sample delicious foods.
Tickets are $10.
