EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A family never expecting to find a missing pendant at a nearby golf course assumed this was just another case of a needle in a haystack until the kindness of strangers helped them to find the family memento when they had already started preparing for it to be gone forever.

“He was really drawn to it,” said Marla Berendes. “When she passed, he put it on and he hasn’t taken it off since, he’s worn it day and night since she passed, just to have a little piece of her close to him.”

Berendes considered a close friend like family after she became like a grandmother to her son Jack.

He called her “Nanet” and formed a bond with her while they were together. During that time, she made pendant for the family after they lost their cat. But Nanet lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this month. Berendes wore the pendant at first, but eventually her son decided to wear it at all hours.

“She talked about him the way a grandmother, bragged about him endlessly,” Berendes said. “They’re not blood relatives but that is his grandmother.”

Jack Berendes, 10, wore the pendant no matter where he went and often when playing catch with his parents. One night he decided to play catch with his mom and they moved all over the 18-hole golf course that is walking distance from their home. They made their way back to the house without noticing pendant was gone.

“Nanet made it, and she passed away, and it’s pretty much a little bit of her,” he said.

Once they were home, Berendes noticed the pendant was no longer around his neck.

“I realized it was missing when I was getting ready for bed,” he said. “’Mom, mom, it’s gone.’”

So the family went right back to the golf course with flash lights to see if they could find it. Berendes and his mom stayed late but then he had to go to bed. His father stayed out even later trying to see if it was there. They spent a combined time of three hours searching the night it went missing. A post also went up on Facebook and in certain Facebook groups asking for help to find the pendant.

“Jack remained optimistic it would be found,” his mother said.

The next morning Penny Mapp saw the post not knowing anything about this family. She was moved by reading the story behind the lost pendant.

“The minute I saw it, I knew I wanted to do something,” she said.

Not sure they could actually find the pendant, she organized a search team to go out in the evening, a full day after it went missing.

“Come on let’s show this kid what community’s about and what the Evergreen I know and love is all about,” Mapp said. “Honestly, I thought it was just a good effort.”

The family spread the word and even informed the golf course staff to look out for the pendant. But they were warned that the lawn mower used to cut grass on the course could easily take in the pendant. But the family and their new friends moved forward with a search that evening after the course was closed.

“I was just amazed that a total stranger would be interested in helping,” Berendes said. “It was really remarkable, just that total strangers would come out there.”

Mapp brought a friend with her Geno Heslin to join the search party.

Others at the course around that time also volunteered to help. There were eight of them when the search began. When they started the search, daylight was disappearing and it would be dark soon. An hour into their search, they saw plenty of shiny objects in the grass that were not the pendant. Heslin was chatting with Mapp about finding a ring five years after it went missing when he once again noticed something that looked like silver on the ground.

“When I finally did come up on it, it was a shock,” he said. “I didn’t realize what I had until I had it in my hand.’

Berendes and his mother were in another part of the course when they heard noise coming from nearby.

“We all cried. It was such a feeling of relief and amazement,” Jack’s mother said. “One of the most memorable moments of my life.”

Many members of the group revisited the spot where the pendant was found on Friday with CBS4. They explained the path they went through to get to that spot in the evening.

“It is still almost unbelievable when you see the vastness of that golf course,” Mapp said.

An unexpected ending that was a delightful surprise for all involved. Berendes seemed more optimistic than his parents or his new friends.

“I just really wanted to find it,” he said. “I was just in disbelief that we actually found it.”

A family heirloom in the making safely recovered and a new lesson for all to share with others.

“We don’t always, but we all can do what Penny did,” Marla said. “Why not help when you can help.”

Even those helping to teach this lesson say they have learned from the experience. They’ve made new friends as well and started a bond they hope will last well into the years ahead.

“Just doing a little bit, just the little things that you think won’t matter, really, really do,” Mapp said.

Heslin joked that he got lucky because he was the oldest one in the group looking for that pendant. But he was grateful to give back as someone who knows the importance of pay it forward.

“I’ve been on the receiving end of that kind of charity and concern,” he said. “This is an opportunity to pay it forward, I try to do that as much as I can and it’s probably why this place is such a great place to live.”

A recovered pendant from someone special that will never be forgotten. But there may be a new addition to the family along the way.

“I hope to be that surrogate grandmother now,” Mapp said. “I have a pretty good pitching arm so I thought I could help him with that too.”

The experience was a lot to take in for a young boy but it is not too early for him to reflect on the meaning behind it.

“I kind of felt like Nanet was helping us find it too,” he said. “When I held it in my hand, I just felt pure joy.”

Even at a young age, the pendant is already inspiring wisdom from a child that could encourage others to pursue their own acts of kindness in the future.

“I think people should help someone,” Berendes said. “No matter what age they are.”