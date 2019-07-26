ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A burglary suspect learned a painful lesson when he tried to take on a canine officer named Tigger.
On Wednesday, Adams County deputies along with their K-9’s, Tigger and Kevlar, were called to assist the Northglenn Police Department with a burglary in progress. Tigger is a recent graduate from the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Academy.
When Tigger arrived, the deputies gave several announcements telling to the suspects inside to surrender.
“One suspect came out willingly but the other two did not surrender – poor decision,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
Tigger was sent into the business to search in order to make it safer for deputies and officers. Tigger found a suspect hiding in a bathroom with a locked door. As Tigger was alerting to the bathroom door, the deputies made more announcements.
Investigators say when the bathroom door was eventually opened, the suspect grabbed Tigger by the throat and attempted to choke him.
“Tigger was able to get out of the grip and eventually bit the suspect on the leg and gained immediate compliance,” investigators stated.
The third suspect did not surrender to even more announcements. Tigger found and apprehended that suspect, too.
Investigators say a firearm was later found in one of the hiding spaces where one of the suspects was located.
