CENTENNIAL, Colo (CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two people involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Quebec & Dry Creek.
Deputies responded to the crash this morning at about 7 a.m. They say that the driver of a Ford truck blew through the intersection hitting two other vehicles.
Two people were transported to the hospital, and all the power was knocked out in the area. The power outages extended along Dry Creek from Yosemite to Quebec. Xcel Energy was on the scene to make repairs.
Deputies report that two people in the truck fled the scene on foot, and are still at large.
The intersection of Quebec & Dry Creek was closed for investigation until about 10:20 a.m.
