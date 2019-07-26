GLENNWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A mudslide forced the closure of Interstate 70 west of Glenwood Springs — during the heavily traveled Friday afternoon. Video shows cars and trucks stuck in the mud on the interstate.
VIDEO: Mudslide Closes I-70 West Of Glenwood Springs – the current estimate of opening is a minimum of 4 hours.https://t.co/K9BKOIdc6K pic.twitter.com/RDCZhqVMYP
— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) July 26, 2019
Colorado’s Department of Transportation closed both westbound and eastbound lanes on I-70 in South Canyon just west of Glennwood Springs.
The Colorado State Patrol in Eagle said the mud on the westbound lanes was over half-way up the concrete center barriers in places.
One man was spotted sitting on top of his SUV.
“Luckily all vehicles that were stuck have been recovered. Crews are working with loaders to clear the roadway however this is an extended scene,” the CSP tweeted.
Maintenance crews and other emergency response agencies are on scene. Officials say the road could take four hours to clear.
