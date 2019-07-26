DENVER (CBS4)– A man convicted of a triple homicide in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. Maurice Butler was accused of murdering three people who were found dead not far from a busy light rail station last year. Prosecutors say he shot the victims to death over a $200 drug debt.
According to police, around 11 a.m. on Aug. 9, someone walking near Ohio and South Broadway found the bodies of two men and a woman, believed to be homeless.
The victims were identified as Christopher Zamudio, 45, Nicole Boston, 28, and Jerome Coronado, 39.
Boston was a mother of three.
After her murder, her mother told CBS4 she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and had a partial hysterectomy at age 23.
She said her daughter got addicted to pain pills and was living on the streets.
“That is a heck of a thing to face every morning — to literally pick yourself up off the ground,” Boston’s mother said. “How people can just dismiss what happens to our most vulnerable I think is probably at the heart of the problem.”
Butler was previously arrested by Denver police for investigation of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation.
