CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Three Centennial residents are recovering after a house fire.
South Metro Fire & Rescue responded to the call at 6:42 a.m. The fire broke out in the basement of a home. Three people got out of the house before firefighters arrive, although all of them needed medical attention. One was transported to the hospital.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they got out of the basement. The cause is still under investigation.
