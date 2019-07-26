  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Centennial News, House Fire

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Three Centennial residents are recovering after a house fire.

South Metro Fire & Rescue responded to the call at 6:42 a.m. The fire broke out in the basement of a home.  Three people got out of the house before firefighters arrive, although all of them needed medical attention. One was transported to the hospital.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they got out of the basement. The cause is still under investigation.

Comments