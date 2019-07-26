



– As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right this minute? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which restaurants have been getting a significant increase in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention this summer.

Pistol Whip

Open since April this cocktail bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 2.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Pistol Whip saw a 68.8 percent increase, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating throughout.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Hashtag Restaurant has seen a 6.3 percent increase in reviews, and Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen and Cafe has seen a 4.3 percent bump.

Located at 698 Santa Fe Drive in Lincoln Park, Pistol Whip offers an upscale dining experience with entree options like salmon. mussels, fried chicken, braised short rib and rib-eye steaks.

Broadway Market Denver

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Capitol Hill’s Broadway Market Denver, the food court and bar is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp saw a median 1.7 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Broadway Market Denver bagged a 13.4 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.

There’s more that’s trending on Denver’s bar scene: Bang Up To The Elephant! has seen a 4.7 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 950 N. Broadway since February, Broadway Market Denver offers everything from oysters, sushi and Asian fusion grub to pasta, burgers and bread.

Giordano’s

Central Business District’s Giordano’s is also making waves. Open since November 2018, at 1600 California St., the pizza and Italian spot, which offers salads and more, has seen a 7.2 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.4 percent for all businesses tagged “Italian” on Yelp.

Giordano’s offers Italian fare such as deep dish pizzas, salads, sandwiches, pasta entrees and more. Over the past month, it’s maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Article provided by Hoodline.