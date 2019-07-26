LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The second annual Dog Show & Adoption event at Willowbrook Place brought seniors, preschoolers and dogs together all at one time.
Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds walked the runway, with an array of awards and prizes on the line. Preschoolers from Primrose School of Bear Creek were invited to the event. And seniors with memory loss got a chance to interact with all.
“The smiles on their faces when we have events like these are just awesome. Amazing,” said Michael Porterfield, the Life Engagement Director at Willowbrook Place.
Willowbrook Place is a memory care facility, and the event was a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. There was a silent auction. The center hopes to raise as much as $2,000 before the Alzheimer’s walk in September.
“It’s nice to just support the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness to people so they know, so they can get education on it. Bringing the kids to the Dog Show, having them around brings awareness to themm too, so as they grow up they’re not freaked out by all this,” Porterfield told CBS4.
Foothills Animal Shelter provided some dogs for the show, and they were available for adoption at the same time.
