DENVER (CBS4) – The weather across the state this weekend will be just what you’d expect for late July. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year with highs ranging from the 70s and 80s in the higher elevations to the 90s on the eastern plains and western slope. If you will be above tree line expect highs between 45 and 60 degrees.
We will see about a 30 percent chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms today as Colorado is in the heart of monsoon season. The storm chances will go up to around 60 or 70 percent on Saturday as an upper-level weather system passes through the region. Storm chances will go back down to 30 percent for Sunday afternoon.
Over the last few days heavy rain has impacted some areas, including around the burn scars in southern Colorado. Because they are so prone to flash flooding the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch starting at noon today.
If you live, work or play along the Interstate 25 urban corridor and have a sensitive or compromised respiratory system there is an Ozone Alert in effect today.
