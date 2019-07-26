Vic Fangio Coaching Broncos Players To Be More Than A 'One-Trick Pony'As the Denver Broncos enter their second week of training camp, the offense is slowly but surely coming along.

Former Rockies Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki Announces RetirementAfter playing in only five games this year for the New York Yankees, former Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is retiring from the game.

Kyle Freeland Gets Ejected After Best Outing Since Returning From MinorsIt was a welcome showing for the left-hander, who entered with a 7.62 ERA, had spent more than a month in the minors and had given up 10 runs in eight innings over two starts since his return.

'Can't Wait To Shoot More Arrows': Jamal Murray Officially Signs Contract Extension With NuggetsThe Denver Nuggets have signed point guard Jamal Murray to the five-year, $170 million extension that the sides agreed to last month.

Emmanuel Sanders Makes Another Big Leap In His ComebackEmmanuel Sanders tore his left Achilles tendon in practice Dec. 5, cutting short a season in which he led the team with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns.

Nick Ferguson: Joe Flacco In 'Perfect Spot To Reclaim What He Lost After Super Bowl'Nick Ferguson has high expectations for the upcoming Broncos season, predicting that they’ll finish the year with a 12-4 record.