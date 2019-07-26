



For the first and only time during the year, Broncos fans can watch their team play at Broncos Stadium at Mile High for free.

This special practice will have it all, face painting, training camp football drills for the children, and the Thunderstorm Parachute team will even jump into the stadium.

The Broncos Cheerleaders will be there and the Stampede Drumline. There will even be some football played too.

For some of the younger players getting some reps in the stadium is as exciting as it is for the fans.

“It’s indescribable. You know because I’ve gone to that stadium to watch all types of games. It will be a magical feeling honestly, being able to look around and to see everything and to know that I’ve watched games here before, ” said Deyon Sizer, rookie defensive end and Colorado native.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be really fun. Yeah, I’ve been there just a couple of times, but getting in there and getting used to the crowd, you know the feel of it. It’s going to be a really fun atmosphere. I’m really excited,” said Austin Fort, rookie tight end.

To get into the stadium you need a ticket, even though it is a free event. You can get your ticket through Ticketmaster. Parking is $10. Gates open 12:15 p.m., and practice starts at 2:15 p.m.