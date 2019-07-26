  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, University of Colorado-Boulder


CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A University of Colorado-Boulder student’s effort to save native Boreal toads seems to be working! Tim Korpita and wildlife officers returned to Chaffee County this week and were delighted to find thousands of tadpoles they released are growing up healthy.

(CBS)

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The team dipped nearly 5,000 of the young toads in a mixture called “purple rain” before releasing them into the wetland. It’s meant to protect them from a deadly fungus that was taking a serious toll on the endangered species.

(credit: CBS)

This is the third year of a research project to investigate the use of bacterial treatments.

Comments