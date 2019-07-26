Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – It was the video seen around the world, and then Steven Colbert had fun with it on the Late Show.
The surveillance video shows a bear trying to break into a dumpster outside of a marijuana dispensary. When the bear can’t easily get inside, it starts backing the dumpster out of it’s enclosure.
Colbert called it a “bearijuana thief” and then joked that the bear might have been putting the dumpster out by the curb for pick up.
The video was taken outside a dispensary in Lyons. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted the clip to show just how effective bear proof dumpsters can be.
