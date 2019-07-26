  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:FBI, Medford, Oregon

(CBS4) – The FBI and police in Medford, Oregon are asking for the public’s help in locating a two-year-old child who could be in the Rocky Mountain region.

 

Aiden Salcido (credit: FBI)

 

Aiden Salcido was reported missing on June 11, 2019 along with his parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.

Daniel Salcido (credit: FBI)

Hannah Janiak (credit: FBI)

Authorities say the parents fled from a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 24 in Montana. Officers deployed spike strips and the vehicle came to a stop. Inside, officers found both parents dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Vehicle involved in traffic stop        (credit: FBI)

Aiden was not located, and there was no evidence of a child being in the vehicle. Detectives are seeking any information that could help in locating Aiden.

Aiden Salcido (credit: FBI)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case. FBI Portland tweeted with the hastag #FindAiden.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Medford Police Department at (541) 774-2258, case 19-10842.

