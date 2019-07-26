(CBS4) – The FBI and police in Medford, Oregon are asking for the public’s help in locating a two-year-old child who could be in the Rocky Mountain region.
Aiden Salcido was reported missing on June 11, 2019 along with his parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.
Authorities say the parents fled from a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 24 in Montana. Officers deployed spike strips and the vehicle came to a stop. Inside, officers found both parents dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
Aiden was not located, and there was no evidence of a child being in the vehicle. Detectives are seeking any information that could help in locating Aiden.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case. FBI Portland tweeted with the hastag #FindAiden.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Medford Police Department at (541) 774-2258, case 19-10842.
