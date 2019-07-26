



County fair season is in full swing. The annual festivities are under way in Arapahoe County.

The Arapahoe County Fairgrounds is where you’ll see young people leading goats around on leads. Through out the fair, 4-H members will be showing and auctioning off their pigs, sheep, goats, and cattle.

“People from Denver and Aurora, who may not get a chance to see something like this everyday, it’s good that they want to come out here and see what we do with these animals,” said Conner Price of Deer Trail, Colorado.

Price lives on a ranch and has spent the year raising a steer. He’ll show his animal and then put it up for auction.

“I come from a cattle background, and so the reason that I’m passionate about it is that I want to learn as much about the animal as I can. So one day, when I come back to help take over the family ranch, I can know about the animals, and know what to do with them, how to take care of them, know what they need, know what they want, and I can keep them as comfortable as possible,” Price told CBS4.

Price will compete against his friends and other 4-H members. County fair competitions are a goal these youths work hard for throughout the year.

“With my animals, I buy them with my money from the last yer, and I train them, put them in a cool room, walk them teach them how to set their feet, so they look massive and big. And then at the end we sell our animals,” explained Camden Hess of Strasburg, Colorado.

In addition to the livestock shows, the Arapahoe County Fair features rides, a Butterfly Encounter, and fair food. The Fair runs through Sunday.