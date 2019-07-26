  • CBS4On Air

CHINA (CBS4) – A nature preserve in southwest China threw a birthday party Thursday for 18 panda cubs. The cubs were all born between June and September 2018.

To celebrate the cubs’ first birthday, staff at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda threw a party complete with presents, bamboo, fruit and decorations.

There are nine male and nine female cubs, including three pairs of twins. The center cares for a total of 285 giant pandas, accounting for about 60 percent of the total giant panda captive population in the world.

 

