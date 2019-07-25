



— The chill and occasional rain drops were a welcomed change in the weather for William Shuttleworth: A 71-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran who’s in the middle of a coast-to-coast walk to help other veterans.

Shuttleworth set off on his 7-month walk across America from Massachusetts to California, “Vets Don’t Forget Vets” (see route here) months ago and has already crossed the halfway point.

Why?

“Vets don’t forget other vets,” Shuttleworth told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel as he arrived in Vail Thursday.

Along the way Shuttleworth is meeting with other veterans, speaking to small groups and telling anyone who will listen why he set off to walk across the country in the first place.

“Veterans gave a lot and often have little to show for it. More than 25% of all homeless men are veterans, and many of these forgotten warriors struggle with employment, addiction and sobriety. These men and women have little voice in Congress. Today, less than 18% of Congress has served in the military, compared to 78% in 1972,” he said.

He is also working to get more veterans to run for elected office, help bring about better health care benefits and starting salaries for new recruits in the armed forces.

He is headed to Grand Junction head further West through Utah and Nevada and finally California where he hopes to arrived at his end goal in October.

You can follow his journey on the blog where there is a map showing his progress.

Shuttleworth has a GoFundMe campaign to support his journey of 3000+ miles. He says the Money raised will help offset his walk and any leftover funds will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, who quietly and lovingly serve over a million soldiers a year.