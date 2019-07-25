  • CBS4On Air

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A water line break is expected to cause delays Thursday evening near Dry Creek Road and Interstate 25. The break happened Thursday morning during road construction.

Traffic is reduced to one lane on eastbound Dry Creek Rd. and I-25. Traffic is also reduced to one lane on the northbound I-25 ramp to eastbound Dry Creek Rd.

Officials say more closures are possible and drivers should consider taking an alternate route. For the latest traffic information, visit cotrip.org.

