(CBS4) — After playing in only five games this year for the New York Yankees, former Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is retiring from the game. The 34-year old announced his retirement in a statement released by the Yankees saying, “It has been an absolute honor.”
Tulo, as he was known in Denver, was drafted by the Rockies in 2005 with the 7th over pick. He spent 10 years with the Rockies and quickly became a fan favorite. As a rookie, he was part of the 2007 team made it to the World Series and finished 2nd in the NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Milwaukee outfielder Ryan Braun. The strong armed shortstop’s best season in Colorado was in 2011 when he hit 30 home runs, drove in 105 runners and batted .302.
Tulo finished his 13 year career with 5 all-star game appearances, 225 home runs, 780 RBI and career batting average of .290. Injuries have limited his play in the last few years. In 2017, Tulo played in 66 games with Toronto. He sat out the entire 2018 season and had only 11 at bats this season with New York.
