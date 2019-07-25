  • CBS4On Air

Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on South Marion Street Parkway in Denver. The woman was riding on the parkway at Bayaud Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

Police cited the driver on a charge of careless driving resulting in death.

Last month, residents along the parkway said they were starting a petition opposing changes the city believed would make bike lanes there safer.

As part of the Elevate Denver Bond Program — which voters approved in 2017 to enhance roads, parks, sidewalks, public-owned buildings and more — the city is using $18 million toward the design and construction of 50 miles of bikeways citywide.

(credit: CBS)

The current bike lanes along South Marion Street Parkway, according to Denver Public Works, are among those identified that could benefit from some becoming a “high comfort” bikeway.

