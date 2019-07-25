DENVER (CBS4) – A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl appeared in court Thursday morning. Shaquea Smith faces several charges including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and DUI – her second alcohol related offense.
Over the weekend, investigators say Smith ran a stop sign and collided with another car at Bruce Randolph Avenue and Columbine Street. Police say four children were in the car and they were not wearing seat belts.
According to court documents, witnesses told police Smith was speeding through several red traffic signals and stop signs before the crash. When officers arrived, they reported smelling alcohol on Smith’s breath along with an open alcoholic drink in the passenger side compartment.
Investigators say Smith was not given a field sobriety test due to her injuries. Staff at Denver Health Medical Center collected a blood sample with the results pending. Court records show Smith has a previous DUI conviction from 2011.
