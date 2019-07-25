PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) — It may be one of the most stressful times in a teenagers life — leaving home and heading off to college. With that transition in mind, the Parker Police Department is hosting a teen safety class.

The classroom was packed Thursday night, although not everyone knew they would be spending their night in there.

Isabella Crispell was one of them.

“I wasn’t, but I’m kind of glad. I think it’s important that we know certain protocol for different dangers,” she said.

Bella Reyes, Crispell’s mother, brought her two siblings along — hoping everyone could learn something.

“I think that it’s important and I thought my three kids should attend, so I forced them,” Reyes laughed.

The topics are geared toward those leaving home: teenagers who are about to be on their own, living in a new place — but the lessons can translate to just about anyone.

Parker Police Officer Amy Lantz teaches the class.

“On our everyday activities how can we help minimize being a victim,” she said to the room full of teenagers.

Over three hours Lantz talks about a variety of scenarios and how best to approach them — everything from securing a home or apartment to stalking and self defense.

“Being a parent, we always worry about our children going out into the public and we want to make sure we provide the best information and best skills possible… and to be preventive and make sure they don’t get themselves in a situation,” Lantz said.

Regardless of their feelings going into the class, Crispell says it was information she and her peers can use.

“Just the overall idea and getting a bunch of different topics will help me,” she said.