BREAKING NEWSRemains of girl who disappeared in Greeley in 1984 identified
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Longmont news

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A young osprey is back home and feeling free after being cut out of a tangle of netting. A Longmont city volunteer first noticed the osprey was tangled in orange and green netting in Longmont.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer was lifted 60 feet in the air by a Longmont cherry picker to reach the bird and carefully snipped the netting that was wrapped around its claws.

Eventually the officer, whose name is Chase Rylands, was able to free the bird. It gladly flew off, feeling a little bit lighter.

The officer then cleaned up the trash in the nest to prevent the issue from happening again.

Comments