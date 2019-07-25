Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is taking steps toward is goal of keeping people safe on the roads. On Thursday, CBS4 got a look at a high-visibility crosswalk being installed on 15th Street, near Court Place.
The upgrade is a part of the city’s ‘Vision Zero’ goal to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on roads by 2030.
The walkway is just one of the safety treatments you’ll be seeing to help control traffic and keep everyone safe on Denver streets.
Denver has been working on its Vision Zero program since 2015.
