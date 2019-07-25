WASHINGTON (AP/CBS4) – Kyle Freeland allowed four hits and struck out four in six innings in Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss to the Nationals. It was a welcome showing for the left-hander, who entered with a 7.62 ERA, had spent more than a month in the minors and had given up 10 runs in eight innings over two starts since his return.
“It was one of those outings where you can step out and really take a breath of fresh air and really feel like that’s what it’s supposed to feel like,” Freeland said. “It feels like how I’m supposed to be and how I’m supposed to pitch.”
Freeland is now 2-8 on the season.
Freeland was ejected in the seventh after arguing from the dugout with home plate umpire John Libka. It was his first career ejection. It also didn’t hurt the Rockies; he’d already thrown 109 pitches and was likely to give way to the bullpen, anyway.
“I felt he was just being very inconsistent back there with pitches that I made, some that Corbin made,” Freeland said. “I finally just had enough of it. Another thing, it helped fire up the dugout a little bit, (tried to) get some production going. Obviously, it didn’t happen, but it’s a nice try.”
Freeland was done after pitching 6 innings. He threw 109 pitches and allowed just four hits.
