GREELEY, Colo. (AP) – Police in northern Colorado say they’ve identified human remains found this week at an oil and gas site as those of a 12-year-old girl who disappeared in 1984. The Greeley Tribune reported Thursday that police say the remains are those of Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared after performing in a Christmas concert in Greeley on Dec. 20, 1984.

Jonelle Matthews (credit: CBS)

Matthews was last seen being dropped off at her Greeley home by a friend and the friend’s father.

There have been no arrests in connection with her disappearance.

Messages left for Greeley police spokesman Sgt. Joe Tymkowych as to how the remains were identified weren’t immediately returned.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

