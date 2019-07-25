DENVER (CBS4) – July is the wettest month of the year in the Denver area with about 2.12 inches of rain. With about a week to go this month, we have already received our monthly average and more rain looks likely on Thursday.
Through Wednesday, Denver has officially received 2.12 inches rain which is about a half inch above normal. For the year, Denver is approaching 12 inches of liquid precipitation. The annual average is about 15 inches.
The best chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday will come at the usual time in the late afternoon and early evening. Storm chances will reach at least 50% in the metro area. Some storms may produvce heavy rainfall but severe weather such as large hail or damaging wind is not expected.
Meanwhile temperatures will drop slightly on Thursday compared to Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.
Temperatures go back up into the 90s on Friday while storm chances to decrease to just 20%. Then better storm chances return on Saturday with another surge of monsoon moisture.
