ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – As the Denver Broncos enter their second week of training camp, the offense is slowly but surely coming along. Part of the reason for the slow progression is getting used to a new, more complicated offense. The other part of it is how head coach Vic Fangio is running practice.
“I think a common mistake players can make on their own — and coaches can make, too — is just keep practicing what a guy does well,” Fangio said.
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton said he feels that the way Fangio structures practices exposes players’ weaknesses rather than playing to their strong suits. And Sutton is spot on. Fangio wants his players to expand their arsenals and add something to their game besides just what they’re really good at.
“You’ve got to keep what you do well oiled up and always ready to go. But you need to become more of a complete player. You don’t want to be a one-trick pony,” Fangio said.
