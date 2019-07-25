Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a question for all the locals. “What do you want to see in your state parks?”
They are planning to open more state parks and they want Coloradans to tell them what qualities or characteristics they would like to see. Opinions are welcomed until Aug. 15.
Back in 2018, the Colorado General Assembly passed the Future Generations Act which allows CPW to begin developing plans for future parks.
For an opportunity to comment go to: cpw.state.co.us/futurestateparks
