DENVER (CBS4) – Health concerns have emerged at Denver’s Auraria Campus after four employees who work in the same area of the campus were diagnosed with three different types of cancer. The West Classroom is an office area in the campus which includes Metropolitan State University of Denver, Community College of Denver and University of Colorado Denver.
A letter was sent to Metro State employees. Part of the letter says testing is underway at the campus “out of an abundance of caution.” It also says “prior environmental testing in West Classroom … including for both lead in the water and asbestos … has given us no reason to doubt that the building is safe to occupy.”
Test results are expected to be back on Aug. 8.
Officials will provide more information about the situation at a town hall meeting that will take place on the campus’s King Center performing arts complex at 11 a.m.
