  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder, Denver News, Fort Collins, Real Estate


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – When buying a home, Boulder, Colorado leads the nation in growth and stability, according to a study from personal finance website SmartAsset.

(credit: CBS)

The study analyzed home values every quarter between 1994 and 2018. Boulder claimed the top spot on the list for the fifth year in a row. Fort Collins came in fourth place and the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area came in eighth place.

SmartAsset’s study on the best housing markets for growth and stability:

  1. Boulder, CO
  2. Midland, TX
  3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
  4. Fort Collins, CO
  5. Bismarck, ND
  6. San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood, CA (tie)
  7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA (tie)
  8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
  9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
  10. Cheyenne, WY

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In Boulder, the study found a 268% increase in housing value over 25 years. Boulder also has a 0% chance of a home losing at least 5% of its value in the 10 years after purchase.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado metro area moved up one spot from last year. The study found the average home in this area has grown 279% in value from 1994 through 2018. However, the study found homeowners have a 17% chance of seeing their home decrease at least 5% in value within the first 10 years of purchase.

To view the full study, click here.

Comments