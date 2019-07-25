BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – When buying a home, Boulder, Colorado leads the nation in growth and stability, according to a study from personal finance website SmartAsset.
The study analyzed home values every quarter between 1994 and 2018. Boulder claimed the top spot on the list for the fifth year in a row. Fort Collins came in fourth place and the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area came in eighth place.
SmartAsset’s study on the best housing markets for growth and stability:
- Boulder, CO
- Midland, TX
- Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
- Fort Collins, CO
- Bismarck, ND
- San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood, CA (tie)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA (tie)
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
- Cheyenne, WY
In Boulder, the study found a 268% increase in housing value over 25 years. Boulder also has a 0% chance of a home losing at least 5% of its value in the 10 years after purchase.
The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado metro area moved up one spot from last year. The study found the average home in this area has grown 279% in value from 1994 through 2018. However, the study found homeowners have a 17% chance of seeing their home decrease at least 5% in value within the first 10 years of purchase.
To view the full study, click here.
