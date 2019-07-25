BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A community in boulder that practices togetherness is now fearful it will be split apart. The owners of the Buddhist community’s “Marpa House” say it could soon be sold.

Now residents and neighbors are teaming up. They are looking for more supporters to help them buy the building, while also working to get it designated as an historic landmark.

Peter Boice has lived at Marpa House for more than a decade. He says it became home for him at a time when he was struggling personally.

“It has made astounding changes in my life,” Boice said.

Founded on principles of Buddhist teachings, it’s not only a peaceful place for its residents. Neighbors have come to love it for the contributions it makes to their part of Boulder.

“This is a rare piece of affordable housing in Boulder,” one neighbor told CBS4.

Residents and neighbors say plans to turn this into private student housing would be the wrong move. Not only do they think it will change the setting of the neighborhood, but current residents may not find an affordable alternative.

Now they are raising money to try to buy it before it’s sold to someone else. Using donations and loans., they offered a bid of $3 million — that was rejected.

They are working to bring in more money for a more competitive new offer.

“For Boulder itself to lose this, would be a travesty.”