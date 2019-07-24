(AP) – A 38-year-old man has died in a skateboard accident on a street in Grand County. Police say William Harding, of Granby, was not wearing a helmet and was riding at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Winter Park Drive and Old Down Drive in the town of Winter Park when he lost control and crashed at 1:05 p.m. Monday.
Emergency responders found Harding face down on the pavement, not breathing and bleeding heavily from the head. He was pronounced dead at the East Grand Community Clinic.
An autopsy to officially determine the cause and manner of death is pending.
Police say skateboarding is prohibited on public streets in Winter Park.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.