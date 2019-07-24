  • CBS4On Air

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are looking for two children who disappeared Tuesday night. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued the Endangered Missing Alert and says the boys were last seen in Avondale, east of Pueblo.

Tristan Shaw (credit: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

Police describe Tristan Shaw, 16, as 5-foot-9 and 175 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. Aliaz Madriz-Rubio, 9, is 4 feet tall and weighs 70 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Aliaz Madriz-Rubio (credit: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

Madriz-Rubio is known to have a cognitive impairment and requires medication for a possibly life threatening disorder. Shaw is known to attempt to hitchhike.

Police say the two may try to leave Colorado.

Call police if you see them.

