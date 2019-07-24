  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:15 AMCBS News Special Report/Mueller Testimony at House Committees
    09:30 AMRachael Ray/Could be Jipped or preempted entirely
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, National Mill Dog Rescue, Theresa Strader


PEYTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A mill dog rescue group in Peyton has been ordered to stop practicing veterinary medicine. National Mill Dog Rescue has been rescuing dogs from puppy mills for years.

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado State Board Of Veterinary Medicine has ordered founder Theresa Strader to stop acting like a vet. The board says she has provided veterinary medicine without a license. It has issued a cease and desist order.

(credit: CBS)

The state also accuses her of using a veterinarian’s signature stamp on vaccination certificates without the vet’s permission.

Comments