PEYTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A mill dog rescue group in Peyton has been ordered to stop practicing veterinary medicine. National Mill Dog Rescue has been rescuing dogs from puppy mills for years.
The Colorado State Board Of Veterinary Medicine has ordered founder Theresa Strader to stop acting like a vet. The board says she has provided veterinary medicine without a license. It has issued a cease and desist order.
The state also accuses her of using a veterinarian’s signature stamp on vaccination certificates without the vet’s permission.
