(HOODLINE) – Looking for a new sports bar? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sports bars in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
Golden Flame Hot Wings
Topping the list is Golden Flame Hot Wings. Located at 18757 E. Hampden Ave. in Seven Hills, the sports bar and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated sports bar in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp.
Legends Of Aurora Sports Grill
Next up is East Ridge’s Legends of Aurora Sports Grill, situated at 13690 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and pizza spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Bookmakers Burgers + Bourbon + Brews
Bookmakers Burgers + Bourbon + Brews, located at 25791 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 50, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer and sports bar four stars out of 113 reviews.
Rack’em Billiards & Sports Bar
Rack’em Billiards & Sports Bar, a pool hall and sports bar in Dayton Triangle, is another go-to, with four stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1919 S. Havana St. to see for yourself.
The Hideaway Lounge
Check out The Hideaway Lounge, which has earned four stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar, lounge and traditional American spot at 2627 S. Parker Road.
